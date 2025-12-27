NMMC issues notices to CIDCO for pollution control norm violations at two housing project sites

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to state-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for alleged violations of pollution control norms at the latter's two housing project sites.

A release from the civic body said notices have been issued on a collective housing project being carried out by CIDCO on a plot near Juinagar Railway Station in Sector 11, Sanpada as well as a site in Vashi's Sector 19.

"NMMC has directed CIDCO to immediately implement all pollution control measures as per the SOP at the concerned sites and submit a detailed report on the corrective measures taken to the civic town planning department," it added.

These are part of efforts to ensure good air quality in Navi Mumbai, the release said.

"A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been made mandatory for construction sites to control air pollution, noise pollution and blasting-related impacts. A circular dated August 1, 2024, also provides for penal action against violations related to air and noise pollution at construction project sites," it said.

Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde had earlier convened a special meeting with developers and architects operating in the NMUMPA area and instructed them to strictly adhere to the SOPs.