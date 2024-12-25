NMMC launches measures to enhance holding ponds' capacity

Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched initiatives to restore and enhance the capacity of holding ponds, designed to protect the city from flooding during monsoon.

The 11 Dutch-style holding ponds built by CIDCO in Belapur, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli function as reservoirs for tidal and rainwater, especially during heavy rainfall, the NMMC stated in a release on Wednesday.

The holding ponds use flap gates that operate based on tidal movements.

However, years of silt accumulation and mangrove overgrowth have significantly reduced the ponds' capacity, the civic body stated.

The reduced efficiency was evident during this year's monsoon when coinciding heavy rainfall and high tides led to water logging in several low-lying areas in Navi Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde conducted on-site inspections and initiated emergency relief measures.

A meeting was held with experts from IIT Mumbai and the National Institute of Water Resources and Environment (NIWRA). The release said physical surveys of the ponds and drainage systems were conducted.

Given the technical nature of silt removal and revival projects, the NMMC is ensuring compliance with environmental guidelines to avoid harm to the marine ecosystem.

The City Engineers Department has devised a detailed, time-bound plan to expedite the cleaning and revitalisation process, the NMMC stated. PTI COR NSK