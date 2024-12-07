NMMC recovers Rs 1.17 cr fine from builders for construction SOP violations

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected a fine of Rs 1.17 crore from developers and construction companies for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing air and noise pollution.

Advertisment

The action follows an order by the Bombay High Court addressing growing concerns over air and noise pollution, the NMMC stated on Saturday.

The SOP outlines a set of mandatory compliance measures for construction professionals with the main objective to mitigate noise and air pollution linked to construction activities.

A dedicated Task Force has been formed under the guidance of NMMC to oversee compliance with these procedures and investigate construction sites for any violations, it stated.

Advertisment

Construction violations were detected during the inspection at 78 sites, leading to recovery of Rs. 1,17,16,931 fine from developers and builders. PTI COR NSK