NMMC to organise cultural events to mark 'state festival' status of Ganesh festival

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise various events, including cultural celebrations, after the government accorded "state festival" status to the Ganesh festival.

NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde has chaired a review meeting with officials ahead of the festival, beginning Wednesday.

"The commissioner has given instructions to organise various activities on behalf of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Cultural programs will be organised with active public participation," according to a release issued by NMMC.

The civic body has created 143 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols. An appeal was also made to celebrate an eco-friendly and plastic-free festival.

In view of the upcoming elections to the civic body, the commissioner instructed that a dedicated room be set up at all divisional offices to receive objections and suggestions until September 4.