NMRC submits DPR of Noida Metro corridor extension to UP govt

Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has submitted the detailed project report for proposed corridor extension between Botanical Garden and Sector 142 metro stations to the Uttar Pradesh government for its approval, officials said on Monday.

The significant development towards bolstering its connectivity network comes after the NMRC Board in its meeting held on December 27, 2023 approved the DPR. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,254.35 crore and would have eight stations over a distance of 11.56 km.

"The submitted DPR outlines the comprehensive plan for extending the metro corridor, catering to the burgeoning demands of commuters and fostering enhanced accessibility across critical nodes in the region," NMRC's Managing Director Lokesh M said.

"This strategic expansion endeavour aligns with Noida Metro's commitment to providing efficient, sustainable, and modern transit solutions that significantly contribute to the region's socio-economic growth," the IAS officer said.

He said the proposed corridor extension from Sector-142 to Botanical Garden holds the promise of offering seamless connectivity, easing the commute for thousands of residents, employees, and visitors traversing through the vital areas of Noida and adjoining regions.

The key benefits of the project includes multi-model integration with Botanical Garden Bus Stand, IGI Airport via Magenta Line and the Indian Railways via Blue Line, he added.

Lokesh M said the extension corridor is projected to have a daily ridership of approximately 80,000 in initial years.

The proposed route would have the following metro stations: Botanical Garden (already existing), Noida Sector 44, Noida Office, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108, Sector 93, Panchsheel Balak Inter College and Sector 142 (already existing), according to officials.

The NMRC currently operates a single corridor known as Aqua Line between Noida's Sector 51 metro station and the Depot station in Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km.

The new extension corridor would run almost parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida comes despite demands and protests by residents for metro service in the fast developing areas of Noida Extension, or Greater Noida West, where lakhs of people reside but face shortage of public transport.

The NMRC has said on December 11 that there is an issue of "seamless connectivity" between the Aqua Line of Noida Metro and Blue Line of Delhi because of which the service is getting delayed in Noida Extension. PTI KIS CK