NNPGs hopeful that Centre will complete signing of Naga political issue this year

Kohima, Oct 31 (PTI) The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC, NNPGs) have expressed optimism that the Centre will complete the signing of the final solution to the Naga political issue within this year.

"We hope that the Government of India (GoI) will complete the signing of the agreement in 2024 so that Nagaland... can participate in the vision for 2047 of the Prime Minister," stated a statement issued by the media cell of the WC NNPGs on Wednesday evening.

The WC NNPGs, composed of at least seven Naga underground groups, entered into negotiations with the Government of India in 2017.

Stating that the political solution would bring new fiscal management regime and economic system that would cover the lapses and lags of the past 13 plan periods, it said, "With a well-devised programme, the backward areas will be brought to a balanced level of infrastructure and growth within a transitory period of three years." Institutional growth with centres of health care, higher education, technology development and integrated communication systems will bring Nagaland to the forefront, it claimed. PTI CORR NBS NBS RG