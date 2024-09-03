New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The BJP's South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday claimed 58 per cent of the water being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board was being stolen while accusing the AAP government of "mismanagement and corruption".

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the BJP MP's allegations.

"More than half of the water (supplied by DJB) is either being stolen or lost due to mismanagement. On the other hand, the people of Delhi have been yearning for every drop of water," Bidhuri said in a statement.

The demand for water in Delhi has reached 1400 MGD (million gallons per day), and according to DJB data, 995 MGD of water is being produced daily, he said.

But bills are sent only for 421.64 MGD of water, the BJP MP claimed, adding that there was no account of the rest of the water. "It means 58.28 per cent of the water of Delhi Jal Board is being stolen every day." The BJP MP from South Delhi also claimed that the DJB was running into losses of Rs 75,000 crore and demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal government issue a white paper on the matter.

Since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Delhi, the Jal Board has become the "biggest hub of corruption", Bidhuri alleged.

He claimed the DJB made a profit of Rs 600 crore in 2013 and now the loss has increased to more than Rs 75,000 crore.