No action against media house which interviewed CM as it apologised: LDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) Amidst Congress-led opposition's demands for action against a media house which allegedly misquoted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ruling LDF in the state on Saturday said there was no need for any legal measures against it as it had apologised.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said that the media house has apologised for what it had done and therefore, there was no need for any legal action against it.

"They have apologised. So, why are you so adamant that a case has to be registered against it?" he asked while responding to reporters' queries as to why no action has been taken against the media house.

The LDF convener further said that the Left front approaches media respectfully and when it thinks they have done something which is incorrect, "we strongly criticise them".

"So, we should take all this in a friendly manner," he said.

The ruling Left front and Vijayan have come under attack from the opposition over the alleged use of PR agencies to arrange his interviews following the CM being allegedly misquoted in a recent interview.

Earlier, the opposition Congress had accused Vijayan of attempting to "appease majority communalism" through his recent interview in which he was quoted as having said that gold smuggling and hawala cases were more in Malappuram district.

