No action by Kerala govt, police against person who threatened Rahul Gandhi: V D Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday criticised the state government and police for not acting against a former ABVP leader who allegedly threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a television panel discussion.

Satheesan was responding to reporters’ queries on remarks made by Printu Mahadev, former state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an RSS-affiliated student organisation.

Referring to Mahadev as a “follower of Nathuram Godse,” the Congress leader said it was “shocking” that neither the government nor the police had taken action on the alleged threat.

“That is because they (the state government) have an agreement with the BJP,” he alleged.

Satheesan said Gandhi would not be intimidated by such remarks, as he had grown up witnessing the assassinations of his father and grandmother.

“They want to end Rahul Gandhi. The democratic people of India will not permit that. He does not surrender before anyone, as he is fighting against communalism and fascism. You cannot scare him,” Satheesan said.

Mahadev, while representing the BJP in a television debate, had allegedly remarked that Rahul Gandhi "will be shot in the chest."