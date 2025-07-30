No action taken on security and intelligence failure responsible for Pahalgam attack: Omar Abdullah

Ahmedabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said though the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack have been neutralized, no action is being taken for the security and intelligence failure that preceded the attack.

Abdullah arrived here on a two-day visit to Gujarat to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir which suffered due to the Pahalgam incident.

Speaking to reporters at the Ahmedabad airport, he also pointed out that contrary to the claims made at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, terrorism was not finished.

"There are many things that the Central government has to answer (for). LG Sahib (Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha) had said a few days ago that Pahalgam was an intelligence and security failure. If it was intelligence and security failure, then somebody is responsible for it," Abdullah said.

The discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament was very good, he said.

"On the one hand, we have killed those three terrorists responsible for Pahalgam. But there is no action on security and intelligence failure, and people will like to hear about it," Abdullah said.

"You will have to ask those who said in 2019 that if you remove Article 370, terrorism will be finished....But today, after six years of revoking Article 370, we are still killing terrorists. So there is a difference between claims made at that time and the situation now," he further said.

He noted that in the last 30-35 years, the maximum number of tourists visiting J&K come from Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. "We have organized a big event here in Ahmedabad to promote tourism in our state. We hope that the number of tourists visiting J&K will increase," Abdullah said.

In the evening, he met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Abdullah will be visiting the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on Thursday, an official release said.

In one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent history, 26 tourists including several from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka were killed at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Among them were Shailesh Kalthia from Surat, and the father-son duo from Bhavnagar Yatish Parmar and Smit Parmar. The attack also dealt a blow to Kashmir's tourism economy.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India conducted Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. PTI PD KRK