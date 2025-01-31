'No action was taken against those who tried to defeat me in polls': Haryana minister Anil Vij

Ambala, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that it has been more than 100 days since he publicly raised the issue of those, including officials, who "played a role" in trying to defeat him in the elections, but no action has been taken against them.

"Within a week of winning my seventh election (the last assembly polls), I publicly raised the issue of those who played a role in trying to defeat me -- whether they were officials, employees, or small-time political leaders (chhote neta). After that, I also wrote to various officials, but even after 100 days, neither was I called, nor was any action taken against them," Vij said.

Vij had won the October Assembly polls from his Ambala Cantt constituency, becoming an MLA for the seventh time.

"Since I am the senior-most leader, and I am saying that efforts were made to defeat me, action should have been taken immediately. If not strict action, at least they should have been transferred (the officials) or expelled from the party (political leaders). But even after 100 days, nothing has been done, and now, whether they act or not, it no longer matters to me," Vij said.

Following this, Vij also took a swipe at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini saying that since the day he assumed office he has been on the 'udan khatola' (chopper).

Vij remarked, "This is a very serious matter. And it is so because our Chief Minister does not come down from the ‘udan khatola’ (chopper). Since the day he assumed office, he has been on the 'udan khatola'. If he comes down, he will see the suffering of the people. This is not just my voice, but the voice of all MLAs and ministers," said Vij, the Energy and Transport Minister.

Vij also alleged that during the elections, he suspected that, with the blessings of a big political leader, an attempt was made to defeat him in the assembly polls.

"Now, after no action has been taken against them (referring to officials and small political leaders), I am convinced of it," he said.

Vij, however, did not name any officials or political leaders. Earlier on Thursday, Vij had expressed strong displeasure over officials not complying with his orders and said that, for the sake of his Ambala Cantt constituents, he is prepared to go on a fast unto death, like farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

When Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was asked to comment on Vij’s statement about going on a fast, the CM, speaking to reporters in Rohtak, simply said, "Anil Vij is our leader." The 71-year-old senior BJP leader had told reporters on Thursday that he has stopped holding "Janta Darbar" in Ambala, which he used to conduct every Monday.

"I may not attend grievances redressal committee meetings either because my orders are not being implemented by the officials," Vij had said. "(Baki Haryana ka toh mujhe kuchh nahi lena) I have nothing to do with the rest of Haryana," he had said. PTI SUN VSD ARD ARD