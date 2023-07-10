No addition to COVID-19 tally, toll in Mumbai; active caseload now 21

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or fatality was added to the tally and toll of Mumbai on Monday, while one person recovered from the infection, a civic official said.

The tally and toll stood unchanged at 11,63,982 and 19,775, respectively, he said.

Mumbai has witnessed zero addition to the tally for the sixth time in 2023 and the 10th time since March 12, 2020.

The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,44,186, leaving the city with an active caseload of 21, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, 1,89,03,884 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 333 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 9 is 0.0003 per cent, and the caseload doubling time is 2,74,929 days, as per official data. PTI KK BNM BNM