No advertisements post-campaign period for upcoming civic polls: Maharashtra SEC

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) All election-related advertisements in electronic, print, and other media will be banned after the end of the official campaign period for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, a top official said on Wednesday.

Polling for 29 civic bodies is scheduled for January 15, 2026, and votes will be counted on the following day.

"The poll campaign will end at 5.30 pm on January 13, and no election advertisements can be published or broadcast in any media thereafter," State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dinesh Waghmare said while addressing a meeting of representatives of recognised political parties.

Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, he said. As per the provisions of the relevant law, the campaign period ends 48 hours before the close of polling- at 5:30 pm on January 13.

The question of pre-certification or permission for print media advertisements does not arise after that campaign deadline, according to a release issued by the state poll body.

Detailed guidelines are mentioned in the State Election Commission's order dated October 9, 2025, titled 'Media Monitoring and Advertisement Certification Order for Election Purposes, 2025.

State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani made a detailed presentation during the meeting.

He said a candidate's name must be included in the voters' list of the concerned municipal corporation, while the proposer and seconder must belong to the same ward from which the candidate is contesting.

Party candidates and independents require one proposer and one seconder each, Kakani said, adding that a candidate may file nomination papers from more than one ward, but can contest only one seat.

A maximum of four nomination papers can be filed for a single seat, he added. PTI MR NSK