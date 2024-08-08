No agreement with Kenya on cheetahs: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) No agreement has been signed with Kenya for bringing cheetahs to India, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In response to a question, the Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha that 17 cheetah cubs have been born at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh after the introduction of cheetahs in India.

"No, Sir. No agreement has been signed with the government of Kenya for translocation of cheetahs to India," he said.

The first batch of eight cheetahs was introduced in India in September 2022, and the second batch of 12 cheetahs was flown in from South Africa last February.

According to sources, the government now plans to introduce cheetahs into a fenced area in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, possibly by the end of the year, with a focus on breeding.

A proposal to set up a cheetah conservation breeding centre in Gujarat's Banni grasslands was also cleared by the Central Zoo Authority in February.

According to a document released by the Union Environment Ministry earlier this year, the long-term goal is to establish a metapopulation of cheetahs in the Kuno-Gandhisagar landscape (an area of around 9,000 square km) of 60-70 individuals after restorative measures, prey availability, and scientific management are ensured.

The much-vaunted cheetah conservation project initially drew criticism due to the animals' deaths. However, with the birth of 12 cubs this year, officials say the project is on the right track.

Namibian cheetah Aasha gave birth to three cubs in January. Jwala, another female cheetah from Namibia, also gave birth to three cubs in the same month. She had delivered four cubs last year, but only one of them survived. With South African cheetah Gamini giving birth to six cubs in March, the total number of cheetahs, including cubs, in Kuno is now 26.

Since last March, seven adult cheetahs, including Shaurya, have died due to various reasons.

The seven adult cheetahs -- three females and four males -- who died include Sasha, Uday, Daksha, Tejas, Suraj, Dhatri, and Shaurya. The first six fatalities occurred in six months between March and August 2023. PTI GVS RHL