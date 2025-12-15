No alliance can form govt without AMMK support: Dhinakaran

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Monday claimed that his party is the decisive force in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, insisting that no alliance can form a government without his support.

Addressing reporters here, Dhinakaran said, "Without the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), no alliance can form a government. That is the situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu politics today." When pressed by reporters, Dhinakaran indicated that his party's final decision on alliance partnerships would be announced by late February 2026.

"I thought that by December 31, all alliances would be finalised. It is getting delayed. So, as far as I know, the election announcement will come in the last week of February," he said, suggesting a decision would come before the birth anniversary of late leader J Jayalalithaa.

Dhinakaran also said that only the decision of AMMK volunteers can be his decision.

"I cannot take any decision overriding them," he said.

He framed the upcoming election as a mission to restore the legacy of Jayalalithaa. "For Amma's rule to come again, Amma's volunteers, wherever they are, must unite under one umbrella as one front to achieve victory," Dhinakaran said, adding, "In this election, the people of Tamil Nadu will give the right answer to everyone." Without naming individuals, Dhinakaran also referenced internal dissent in AIADMK, noting a "senior administrator" who was removed for advocating unity had now joined him. "Let's see what happens," he remarked.

In September, the AMMK announced walking out of the BJP-led NDA coalition, protesting against "betrayal." After the AIADMK revived its alliance with the BJP this year in April, the AMMK continued to be with the NDA for about 4 months before finally deciding to snap ties.