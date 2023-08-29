No alliance with BJP, Cong but doors open for parties talking about poor, Dalit and youth: Beniwal

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday said his party will not ally with the Congress or the BJP, but doors are open for those who talk about the poor, Dalit welfare and youth.

He also claimed that his party will have an impact on 130-140 seats in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. Talking to reporters here, Beniwal also hit out at the Congress-led state government for not holding the student union elections this year.

“The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has the support of farmers and youth. This is the only party which is fighting their issues. RLP will have an influence on 135-140 assembly seats in the upcoming elections,” he asserted. Beniwal's party presently has three MLAs. Beniwal, a former BJP leader, had contested the Lok Sabha elections on Nagaur seat in alliance with the BJP. He was part of the NDA before quitting the alliance on the issue of farmers agitation in December 2020.

“My party will not do alliance with the Congress or the BJP, but doors are open for those parties that talk about the farmers, youth and deprived people,” he said. The RLP convenor also claimed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will be nowhere to be seen in the upcoming elections. He said the RLP stood with the BJP to form the government when Sachin Pilot had revolted in 2020. Earlier this year, Beniwal had offered Pilot to form a new party and ally with him for the assembly election. He said he had helped the Congress leader in the last assembly elections by not campaigning against him in Tonk constituency.

He also claimed that Pilot hurt his own image with his move to go to Manesar during the revolt against Gehlot in July 2020.

On BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal's comment on Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Beniwal said there must have been something significant if the legislator made such a remark.

Kailash accused the Union minister of being “corrupt number one”. He made the allegations while addressing a gathering in Shahpura on Monday.

