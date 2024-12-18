No alliance with BJP, reiterates AIADMK

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday reiterated that it will have no alliance with the BJP, including for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Advertisment

Senior party leader D Jayakumar told reporters here that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had time and again made it clear that there will be no alliance with the BJP for all time to come.

Jayakumar made the comment answering questions on BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai hinting that there might be a possibility of a tie up with AIADMK in order to defeat the ruling DMK. Also, the AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran has favoured an alliance between the AIADMK and BJP.

Dhinakaran's party is an ally of the BJP.

Advertisment

The AIADMK leader said as regards alliance with parties other than the BJP, the party chief Palaniswami will take a decision ahead of the 2026 polls and there is 15 months time. Jayakumar further alleged that Dhinakaran has 'surrendered to the BJP' in view of cases against him. PTI VGN ROH