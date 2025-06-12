No alternative to Modi in current political scenario of country: Arjun Munda

Jamshedpur/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Arjun Munda on Thursday hailed the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre in the last 11 years and claimed that in the current political scenario of the country, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing out the Modi government's achievements in Jharkhand's Medininagar, the former Union minister said that during Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the evidence of India's progress in defence and science sectors and "even the enemy was compelled to acknowledge it".

The special focus of the Modi-led NDA government has been on fundamental issues such as electricity, roads, and water. In the health sector, initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the establishment of AIIMS campuses are significant accomplishments, he said.

Munda, a former Jharkhand chief minister, claimed that the ambition to empower the nation through various railways, mining, irrigation, agriculture, and drinking water projects was never seen in previous regimes.

This has been the hallmark of development in Modi's eleven-year tenure, he said.

"In the prevailing political landscape of the country, there is no alternative to Modi, and no other party can be seen even remotely close to replacing the BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi listed digital transactions as a major achievement of the government.

Addressing a press conference in Jamshedpur, he claimed that 47 per cent of all financial transactions in the country are being held online, and it is the highest in the world.

"Before 2014, people used to be scared of carrying money while travelling between Giridih and Koderma even during daytime due to frequent looting in the forest areas. But that changed with the launch of digital payment," he said.

Marandi, who is also the state BJP president, currently represents Dhanwar assembly constituency in Dhanbad and was earlier an MP of Kodarma Lok Sabha seat.

He said that online payments directly to the accounts of beneficiaries have curbed corruption to a large extent.

Marandi said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has made rapid progress in various sectors, including defence, infrastructure, diplomacy, economy and external and internal security.

"India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and has almost crushed the ugly face of extremism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Naxal activities will be completely eradicated by March, 2026," he said.

Marandi said incidents of cross-border terrorism have come down since UPA days and there have been decisive responses to every attack.

"We were solely dependent on imports for our defence equipment but now, the country is producing 70 per cent of it at home. In fact, the demand for our products such as Brahmos and Akash missiles has gone up since the success of Operation Sindoor," he added. PTI COR BS ACD