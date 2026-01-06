No alternative to Sena for Navi Mumbai's progress, says Shinde on Naik's home turf

Navi Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said there was no alternative to his party, the Shiv Sena, if Navi Mumbai was to witness development.

"There is no alternative to the `bow and arrow' (Sena symbol) for Navi Mumbai's progress," Shinde said, speaking at a roadshow in Airoli ahead of the January 15 municipal elections.

Notably, Navi Mumbai is considered to be a stronghold of state BJP minister Ganesh Naik who has controlled the civic body for over two and a half decades.

Naik, once the guardian minister of undivided Thane district, and Shinde are old rivals.

Seat-sharing talks for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation between Shiv Sena and BJP did not work out, hence the two allies are contesting the elections separately. PTI PR KRK