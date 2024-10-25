No amount of condemnation is enough: Priyanka on terror attack in J-K's Gulmarg

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, and said no amount of condemnation is enough for such terror acts.

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed on Thursday when terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack."

गुलमर्ग, जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए आतंकवादी हमले में दो जवानों की शहादत का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। हमले में दो पोर्टर ने भी जान गंवाई है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।



सभ्य… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 25, 2024

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.

Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilised society and no amount of condemnation is enough for this, Priyanka Gandhi said.