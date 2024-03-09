No amount of screen time can replace genuine love of siblings, family: CBSE official

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) No amount of screen time can replace the genuine love of siblings and family, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said on Saturday and added that it is crucial to dedicate time to children.

"Times are changing. Our children have more screen time than quality time before they turn six. Investing time during this early age is invaluable and crucial for a child's development," Gupta said.

Gupta was addressing a gathering at the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Delhi Public School - Rohini where he was the chief guest.

"None of the gadgets and (no amount of) screen time can replace the genuine love of siblings and family. Therefore, the most important thing is relationships and it's crucial to dedicate time to our children," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official said.

Discussing the country's future, Gupta said the country looks to the youth as they will build the future and teachers play a crucial role in shaping children.

The 30th anniversary celebrations of Delhi Public School - Rohini were organised in its senior wing where the principal presented the annual report for 2023.

"Ekjut @ 30 was celebrated in the presence of chief guest Himanshu Gupta; Namita Pradhan, chairperson of the Delhi Public School - Rohini; and special guest PK Tripathi, Delhi Public School managing committee member," said Kanika Sachdeva Govi, the school principal.

"In today's times, children are learning faster. There was a time when our children stayed indoors for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, welcoming children and starting again was challenging," she said. PTI NSM SZM