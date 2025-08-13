No apprehension of MLA Khaira's arrest in vigilance probe 'as of now', Punjab tells HC

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there was no apprehension "as of now" of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest in a vigilance probe into the alleged disproportionate assets.

Punjab Additional Advocate General Chanchal K Singla did not dispute that an inquiry was pending against Khaira and also said the vigilance bureau had not issued him any notice to join the probe.

The reply came in response to Khaira's petition for an anticipatory bail.

In his petition filed through advocates P S Ahluwalia and Keerat Dhillon, Bholath MLA Khaira contended that a vigilance inquiry regarding disproportionate assets is pending against the petitioner since February 12, 2024 and there was an apprehension that he will be arrested in the matter anytime now.

"The apprehension is evident on account of the fact that petitioner being an opposition MLA, has been opposing various acts of omission and commission on the part of the State Government, and more particularly the Chief Minister," said the petition.

The vigilance department has jurisdiction all over the state and an FIR can be lodged against the petitioner in any district, the bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya was told.

The court said, "Learned State counsel does not dispute that an inquiry is pending against the petitioner but contends there is no apprehension of his arrest as of now, nor has the Vigilance issued any notice to him to join investigation." In view of the stand of the state of Punjab, the counsel for the petitioner did not press the petition and then the plea was disposed of. PTI CHS KVK KVK