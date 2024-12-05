No archaeological sites ‘missing’ or ‘destroyed’ between Jan 2020 and Oct 2024: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) No archaeological site has been ‘missing’ or ‘destroyed’ between January 2020 and October 2024, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said no site was de-listed between January 2020 and October 2024.

Responding to another question, Shekhawat said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has conducted archaeological excavations at Vadakkupattu, and Adichanallur between 2020 and 2024.

"The site of Vadakkupattu, District Kanchipuram (2021-22 and 2022-23), is dated from Middle Palaeolithic to Early Medieval Period. Antiquities unearthed during the excavation from the site include Middle Paleoloithic stone tools and other antiquities of the Early Historical Period, including Tamil Brahmi inscribed sherds, sculptures, semi-precious stone beads, copper coins and gold objects," he said.

"The site of Adichanallur, District Thoothukudi (2021-22 and 2022-23) dates to the Megalithic Period. During the excavation, more than 160 urn and pit burials were exposed along with skeletal remains, grave goods and ceramics. Other antiquities include gold diadems/fillets and high tin bronze objects," Shekhawat said. PTI UZM UZM MNK MNK