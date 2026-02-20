No armed Naxal cadre is active in Bihar: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said that he can announce with full confidence that no armed Naxal cadre is active in Bihar now.

Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of the Home department, said in the assembly while concluding the debate on the proposed budget of more than Rs 20,132 crore for the department for the year 2026-27.

The House passed the budget of the department by voice vote, even as all the opposition members walked out of the House, maintaining that they were not convinced by the government's reply related to the home department.

"I can say with full confidence now that there is no armed Naxal cadre active in Bihar. The state police arrested 130 Naxals from April 2025-26 to February 15, 2026. Recently, top Maoist guerrilla, Suresh Koda alias Mustakim, who carried a reward of Rs three lakh on his head, surrendered before the police," said Choudhary.

The red rebels' network has been obliterated in Bihar and the entire state has become Naxal-free, he added.

The state government has also decided to set up a Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF) on the pattern of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide a secure environment for investors and industrial units.

"Initially, two battalions of the BISF will be created for the purpose. Entrepreneurs will be assured that there is a dedicated force to protect their units and desire to set up their industries. Under the plan, BISF will operate as an exclusive unit focused on safeguarding industrial establishments. Experienced personnel from Bihar Police would be deployed in the force," Choudhary said.

The government has also decided to recruit around 60,000 personnel in the next fiscal. "The home department is equally concerned about providing jobs to the people of the state," he said.

Choudhary further said the state enjoys good governance and the rule of law. He advised the opposition members of the state legislature to raise questions in the appropriate forum of the House rather than on the streets, and the government is ready to answer everything.

Commenting on the recent incidents of crime, he said anyone who commits a crime must go to jail.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said criminals fear the government and are fleeing the state.

Participating in the discussion, RJD MLA Rahul Sharma alleged: "The law and order has completely collapsed in the state, and the Nitish Kumar government has turned a deaf ear toward the problem." PTI PKD NN