No arms licence issued to Pune gangster's brother, minister Kadam only took hearing: Fadnavis

Nashik, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said no arms licence had been issued to Sachin Ghaywal, brother of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is believed to have fled the country amid a probe by Pune police into a firing incident linked to road rage.

The alleged issuance of an arms licence to Sachin Ghaywal despite objection by Pune police has been raked up by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), which has accused minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam of irregularities.

"The minister of state for home conducted a hearing regarding arms licence to Sachin Ghaywal but the licence was not issued at all. The police commissioner highlighted the ground reality to the notice and the licence was not issued," Fadnavis said here.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Thursday alleged that Kadam overrode police's recommendation while approving issuance of an arms license to Sachin Ghaywal.

Incidentally, Kadam had taken to X to issue a clarification. According to the police report, no criminal cases were pending against Sachin Ghaywal on the date of the hearing, and hence, the application was approved, the minister had said on Thursday.

All relevant documents and court orders acquitting Ghaywal were examined before taking the decision, he said, adding that "linking this case with any other ongoing matter is completely incorrect and misleading." Sachin's brother Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted on charges of murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country even as a case was registered against him recently when his associates allegedly shot at a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

The gangster managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background, causing embarrassment to the home department.

Fadnavis, who was in Nashik for a review meeting of the BJP, told reporters that all three parties of the Mahayuti would contest together as far as possible.

"We will enter into friendly fights where we have equal strength. If we contest as Mahayuti, we will get 100 seats in Nashik Municipal Corporation," the CM added. PTI COR BNM