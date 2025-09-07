No arrest so far in stolen 'kalash' case, Delhi Police trace suspect's movements

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) No arrest has been made so far in connection with the theft of a gold-and-jewel-encrusted 'kalash' (urn) worth around Rs 1 crore from a Jain religious ceremony near Red Fort, police said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police had traced the movements of the suspect and obtained crucial leads about his hideout.

The theft occurred on September 3 during a prayer ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The suspect, dressed in a traditional dhoti-kurta to blend in with devotees, allegedly exploited the commotion created when Birla arrived for the event and fled with the vessel.

The urn, made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies and emeralds, holds significant religious value for the Jain community.

The ongoing ceremony began on August 28 and is scheduled to conclude on September 9.

A case was registered at Kotwali Police Station after the urn could not be traced despite extensive searches.

A senior police officer said the suspect had been conducting reconnaissance for several days and had mingled with organisers to avoid drawing suspicion.

Multiple teams are working on the case, and CCTV footage from the venue and adjoining areas has helped investigators establish the route taken by the accused after the theft, he said.

"We have got important clues, and raids are being carried out. The accused will be arrested soon," the officer shared and added the accused's movement has been largely reconstructed," the officer said.

Organisers of the ceremony said the theft had caused great distress to the community.

"The kalash is of immense religious value besides its material worth. We are hopeful police will recover it," said Puneet Jain, one of the organisers.