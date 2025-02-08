No backtracking from brewery unit project, says CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday categorically made it clear that the party-led government would go ahead with the permission granted to start a brewery unit in Palakkad and said if there are any differences of opinion in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), it would be discussed and resolved.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the issue of putting the project on hold does not arise and its necessary procedures are progressing.

"Why should the project be put on hold? Its procedures are going on...that will continue," he said when reporters asked about the reported differences among some LDF coalition partners about the project.

The Left leader further said that there was no need to portray the Revenue Department's denial of an application submitted by the Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd for land conversion in connection with the proposed brewery unit in Elappully panchayat at the opposition of CPI towards the project.

The second-largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF, CPI holds the Revenue portfolio in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

"The issue of withdrawal (from the project) does not arise. Because the government is going ahead (with its decision)," he said.

When the opposition raised by the RJD, another LDF coalition partner, was pointed out, Govindan said the government's decision is most important and not what others say.

"If there is any obstructing factors, discussions will be held and we will go ahead with the project after resolving it," the leader added.

The state cabinet had approved the proposal by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd. to set up the plant, subject to compliance with existing guidelines and conditions.

The opposition Congress and the BJP in the state have been against the project right from the start, claiming that it will lead to drinking water scarcity in Elappully village in Kanchikode, Palakkad district.

Govindan, during the press meet, also vehemently criticised the recent union budget for neglecting Kerala and rejecting its major demands.

Specially mentioning the Wayanad landslide tragedy, the veteran said announcing no package for the rehabilitation of its survivors was "inhuman".

He also said the CPI(M) would hold statewide protest marches against the Centre's neglect towards the state in the union budget from February 19 to 23.