No bail for engineer held for giving info on warships, submarines to Pak nationals

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) A court in Thane in Maharashtra has refused bail to a junior service engineer accused of leaking sensitive information about warships and submarines to Pakistani nationals, saying the offence related to naval establishments was serious in nature.

In the order passed earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge V G Mohite noted that charges against the accused carry a potential punishment of 14 years of imprisonment.

The accused, Ravi Varma, who was employed by Crasni Technology Pvt Ltd, a firm providing services to Naval Dockyard, Mazagon Dockyard, the Coast Guard and Mumbai Port Trust, was arrested on May 28, 2025. Varma, a resident of Kalwa in neighbouring Thane, is currently in judicial custody.

The prosecution alleged that between November 2024 and March 2025, Varma shared secret and sensitive information about the names and locations of Indian Navy ships and boats with two Pakistan nationals via WhatsApp in exchange for money.

He was booked under Official Secrets Act and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Varma, in his bail plea, claimed he was innocent and has been falsely implicated in the crime. He cited that the investigation was over and the chargesheet had been filed.

All material electronic evidence was in the possession of the prosecution and his detention was not necessary, the accused claimed in the plea.

The prosecution contended that Varma had shared his bank details with the absconding accused, who thereafter credited money in his account for providing such sensitive and secret information.

If Varma is released on bail, he would tamper with prosecution witnesses and evidence, and could also abscond, police said. Therefore, his application should be rejected, the prosecution told court.

The court, after hearing both sides and perusal of documents on record, noted that the accused is chargesheeted for offences of "serious nature" under the Official Secrets Act.

"He has committed serious offences for getting pecuniary benefits," the court remarked.

The judge indicated that the court intends to frame charges within a few months and proceed with the trial.

The court concurred with the prosecution's concern that if released, he may assist the co-accused from evading their arrest. The possibility of tampering with prosecution evidence and witnesses by him cannot be ruled out, it added.

The court then rejected Varma's bail plea. PTI AVI BNM