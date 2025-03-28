No bail for man arrested for aiding persons accused of terrorist activities

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Friday refused bail to a man arrested for allegedly helping some persons accused of terrorist activities, noting that the offense he was charged with was serious.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak rejected the petition filed by Allahrakha Abu Bakar Manoori seeking bail on the ground of long incarceration as he has been in jail for seven years.

The prosecution told the court that Manoori was to provide vehicles to certain persons who had been trained in Pakistan for carrying out terrorist activities including bomb blasts.

He had also allegedly provided arms to some other accused, it said.

The bench in its order refusing relief said Manoori faces the maximum punishment of life sentence if convicted.

The matter was quite serious and there was sufficient material against the accused, the HC said.

"The allegations pertain to acts which are a threat to the security of the country. The gravity of the offence cannot be overlooked," the judges said, while also noting that the trial had progressed substantially and the prosecution intended to complete it by the year-end. PTI SP KRK