No beating retreat ceremony at Attari border on Wednesday

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) There will be no beating retreat ceremony at the Attari border in Amritsar on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

The development comes after the Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

A Border Security Force (BSF) official confirmed that there will be no retreat ceremony on Wednesday.

Hundreds of visitors, foreign tourists and locals visit the Attari-Wagah border on either side daily to watch the flag-lowering and retreat ceremony.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 men, mostly tourists, dead.

Following the attack, the BSF had "scaled down" the event. PTI CHS VSD RHL