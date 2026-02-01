Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget does not have anything significant for Tamil Nadu that would attract the people's attention ahead of the Assembly elections due by April, a noted political commentator said here on Sunday.
Last year, Budget paid pretty big attention to Bihar in a comparative sense, political analyst Sumanth Raman told PTI, adding that there was no similar treatment for the southern state.
Announcements such as those on high speed rail were per se nothing new and would not attract the people in a poll-bound state, he said. PTI VGN VGN SA
No big ticket scheme for TN like Bihar got last year, says noted commentator
