No bird flu deaths in last 3 days but still alert: Delhi zoo officials

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi National Zoological Park on Tuesday said it has reported no new bird deaths in the last 72 hours.

The zoo authorities have been closely monitoring the situation following the detection of H5N1 Avian Influenza among water birds earlier this month.

Between August 24 and September 6 this year, a total of nine painted storks and three black-headed ibises died in the water bird aviary and isolation ward, with seven samples testing positive for the H5N1 virus, according to a zoo official.

However, no bird deaths have occurred in the aviary since August 28 and in the isolation ward after September 6, he said.

Additionally, two birds are currently recovering under care.

In the water ponds, five migratory painted storks were found dead, with three samples testing positive for the virus. Fortunately, no deaths among migratory birds have been reported since September 1.

Environmental samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for further testing, and results are awaited, the official said.

The Delhi zoo has reinforced intensive sanitation and bio-security protocols to safeguard the health of its birds, other animals and zoo staff, he said.

Authorities remain fully vigilant and are following all standard guidelines to contain the disease swiftly and effectively, the official added.