No BJP leader has said that NCP will be kept out of Mahayuti for civic polls: Tatkare

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare asserted on Thursday that no BJP leader has said that his party will be kept out of the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming civic polls.

He was talking to reporters after NCP head and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar discussed the party’s strategy with his senior colleagues for the local body elections. Besides, Tatkare and other leaders, NCP’s national working president Pratik Patel also took part in the discussion.

Replying to questions, Tatkare said no BJP leader has said that NCP will be kept out of the Mahayuti alliance for the civic polls. The coalition comprises the BJP, NCP, and the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

When told about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks that the BJP and NCP will contest the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal polls independently, he said, “Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad don’t constitute Maharashtra.” “The CM has said both parties are strong in these two cities, and if we contest together, we give room to other parties to take advantage. Since civic elections have not been held for nine years, our workers may cross over to the Opposition camp if they do not get a chance to contest,” Tatkare said.

To questions concerning the BJP’s opposition to NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai, Tatkare said he has been appointed in charge of an internal committee for election management in the metropolis.

“When it comes to talking to our allies, I am there as the state unit chief. Ajit Pawar and Pratik Patel will step in when required,” he said.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations in the state will take place on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

Tatkare said there is still time for the nomination process to start for the civic polls. “By that time, the municipal council and nagar panchayat poll results will be out, which will help us plan better,” he added. PTI MR NR