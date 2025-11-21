No BJP leaders at airport to receive Dhankhar; Digvijaya terms it `use and throw policy'

Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Friday took a swipe at the BJP as no leader of the ruling party received former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar at the airport here, claiming that it follows the "use-and-throw" policy.

After resigning as vice president four months ago, Dhankhar on Friday made his first public speech at the launch of a book authored by senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya.

Reacting to the absence of BJP leaders at the airport, Singh said the saffron party considers only those people important who serve its immediate interests. "It follows `use and throw policy,' he said, talking to reporters.

"I can't say this about the RSS as he has come to attend their programme," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Singh also said he had sought an appointment, from the official accompanying the former vice president, to meet Dhankhar. PTI LAL KRK