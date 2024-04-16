No BJP or Modi wave in country, says Congress leader D K Shivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16 (PTI) Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that there was no BJP or Modi wave in the country and asserted that the INDIA bloc will form government at the Centre.

Shivakumar, also the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, was in the southern state to campaign for party candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that there was no wave in favour of the BJP or the prime minister and it was evident from the fact that the saffron party was not fielding around 100 of its sitting MPs across India in the coming polls.

Shivakumar also took potshots at the BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram LS constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, by questioning what contribution he had made to Kerala's development.

The Karnataka Deputy CM also said that Chandrasekhar was morally obligated to resign as a minister before contesting in the elections.

Chandrasekhar is Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics.

Shivakumar expressed confidence that Shashi Tharoor, the sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram, would win again from there.

The Karnataka Congress chief took part in the roadshows of Tharoor and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, respectively.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Kerala on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI HMP HMP KH