Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) After several nights, there was no blackout in the border areas of Rajasthan on Monday.

All restrictions on movement, clamped in view of the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, were lifted. Educational institutions will reopen on Tuesday.

The blackout call has been withdrawn in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer, and other border areas, an official said. PTI SDA VN VN