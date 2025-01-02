No bouquets or guard of honour when Fadnavis visits districts, officials told

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' secretariat has directed officials not to offer bouquets or present him with a police guard of honour when he visits any district.

A communication signed by Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary in the CM's secretariat, has been sent to all district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents in this regard.

"No officer should get a bouquet. It has been ordered that the customary guard of honour by the police while the chief minister is on a tour should be stopped. The order has to be followed judiciously," it said.

Fadnavis also holds the charge of the home department. PTI PR BNM