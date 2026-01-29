No box office pressure with cell phone cinema, can help disseminate spiritual knowledge: Naqvi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Indian cell phone cinema industry can play a significant role in disseminating spiritual knowledge, along with modern science, to the people as there is no box office pressure with this medium, BJP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

Addressing "International Festival of Cell Phone Cinema", organised at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City, Naqvi said that the glorious journey of Indian cinema, which began with Dadasaheb Phalke's silent film "Raja Harishchandra" in 1913, has now reached a magnificent milestone of mobile cinema.

He said this is a result of the talent and capabilities of Indian artists and other associated people.

Naqvi said that more than 80 per cent of India's population are smartphone users and out of this, more than 95 per cent are "Gen Z", which paves the way for the success of cell phone cinema.

The Indian film industry has continued to progress tirelessly, setting new benchmarks with its charismatic artistry in producing movies of different genres.

The cellular screen in most Indian homes is proving to be a powerful platform for disseminating knowledge, science, and entertainment.

Naqvi said that the Indian cell phone cinema industry can play a significant role in disseminating spiritual knowledge, along with modern science to the people, as there are no restrictions of box office pressure with this medium.

Cell Phone Cinema is about filmmaking with very little equipment. People write a narrative script, plan production design, secure locations and shoot using their cell phones and simple sound equipment. PTI ASK RB RB