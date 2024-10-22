No brand value of Tejashwi: Himanta over seat sharing among INDIA bloc allies in J'khand

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has "no brand value" in the INDIA bloc as he "failed" to get adequate seats for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls despite "visiting CM Hemant Soren's residence thrice".

Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in charge for Jharkhand, accused the ruling JMM of lacking candidates for the upcoming polls.

His comment comes after some BJP leaders joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ahead of the assembly elections.

"Tejashwi Yadav has no brand value. He stands exposed before the masses of Bihar. He went thrice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's home (for seats) but to no results...," Sarma alleged.

Sarma also said he felt "sad" about difficulties faced by Yadav over seat-sharing arrangement among INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand.

The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

On BJP leaders joining JMM, he said Hemant Soren's party did "not have candidates and if they require, the BJP can send 8-10 more".

Notably, a slew of BJP leaders, including ex-MLAs Lois Marandi, Kunal Sarangi and Lakshman Tudu, three-term legislator Kedar Hazra, recently joined the ruling party. PTI NAM BDC