No breakthrough in Puri girl fire case: SP

Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra on Saturday said investigation was going on "properly" on the 15-year-old girl set on fire by miscreants in the district, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

The SP visited the Balanga police station on Saturday, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred on July 19.

"The investigation is going on properly, and it is time-consuming. We probe into the matter from different angles. Our special team is here, which will ensure not to leave any chance and collect all evidence. The team is working round the clock," the SP said.

Asked whether the victim has been changing her statement frequently, the SP said: "It is not proper to say anything at this juncture. But, I can say that our investigation is going properly." Though the case was initially probed by the local police, later the Crime Branch was involved, and they are using all scientific methods to identify the culprits who allegedly set the girl on fire.

The victim's mother in her FIR at Balanga Police Station has said that three unknown miscreants set her minor daughter on fire after lifting her to a secluded place near the banks of river Bhargavi on July 19 morning.

Sources said that after not getting much success from scientific and forensic evidence collected so far, the police investigation was focused on a silver ring recovered from the crime scene.

"The police questioned me on the silver ring, which was purchased by one of the female friends of the victim around two months ago. That was a male ring," said Krushna Chandra Sahu, a jewellery shop owner at Balanga Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who returned from Delhi after meeting the victim and her family members in a post on X, said: "The victim from Balanga is undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS. She has undergone surgery twice. Skin has been brought from the skin bank for grafting.

"All necessary arrangements for her treatment are being made by the government. I pray to the almighty that she recovers quickly and returns home".

The incident had sparked nationwide outrage. The girl who sustained 75 per cent burn injuries was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi from AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 20. PTI AAM AAM RG