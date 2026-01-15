No breakthrough yet into disappearance of Jamshedpur industrialist’s son: Police

Jamshedpur, Jan 15 (PTI) The police are yet to make a breakthrough in the mysterious disappearance of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist’s son two days ago, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The investigation was underway, and police teams were examining CCTV footage after a case was registered at Bistupur police station.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said, “Teams from East Singhbhum and neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan districts were conducting raids at possible hideouts, but no major lead had emerged so far.” Twenty-four-year-old Kairav Gandhi, son of industrialist Devang Gandhi, has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. The car he was driving was recovered the same night from Kanderbeda on National Highway-33 in Chandil area in Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.

Kairav had been studying in Mumbai and returned home a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) legislator Saryu Roy on Thursday took up the matter with Director General of Police Tadasa Mishra, urging her to make all-out efforts to trace the youth.

Roy, who represents the Jamshedpur West assembly constituency, said he also spoke to East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey and expressed concern over the incident.

He said traders and members of the business community were feeling insecure following the incident, stressing that the case involved the life of a youth.

The JD(U) MLA suggested formation of a special investigation team and coordination with the police in neighbouring Bihar and Odisha.

According to Roy, the police officers assured him that efforts were being made to apprehend those involved. He warned of public agitation if the missing man was not found safely.

Devang Gandhi, the father of the missing youth, is a former vice-president of the Adityapur Small Industries Association and runs an auto parts unit.

Leaders of trade bodies, including Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ASIA, have also met senior police officials, seeking quick rescue of Kairav. PTI CORR NN