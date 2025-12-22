No bulldozer politics; will ensure development in Bhiwandi without injustice to anybody: Shinde

Thane. Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday ruled out "bulldozer politics" while assuring development of Bhiwandi city in Thane district without injustice to any section of society.

He emphasised that rehabilitation would be done through dialogue and consensus, not coercion.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of former MLA Rupesh Mhatre's office, Shinde said efforts were underway to provide Bhiwandi with civic facilities on par with Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayander.

He said no citizen will be unfairly displaced in the name of development.

There will be no bulldozer politics, and a people-centric approach will be adopted, Shinde added.

The Shiv Sena leader credited grassroots workers for the party's resounding victory in local body polls, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Shinde reiterated that schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana would continue uninterrupted. PTI COR NSK