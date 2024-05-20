No cabinet reshuffle on cards post LS polls: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said a cabinet reshuffle is not on the cards. He also predicted that the Congress will get somewhere between 15 and 20 seats out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The chief minister also ruled out discontinuing the five guarantees implemented by the state government.

"We are not thinking of any cabinet reshuffle after the Lok Sabha elections," Siddaramaiah said during the 'Meet the Press', organised by the Press Club of Bangalore.

"For no reason we will discontinue any guarantee schemes," he said.