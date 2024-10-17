No can stop MVA from coming to power, Uddhav will be Maharashtra CM: Anil Parab

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Thursday asserted no one can stop the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from coming to power in Maharashtra and claimed Uddhav Thackeray will be chief minister.

"No one can stop the MVA coming to power. And the CM of the MVA (government) will be Uddhav saheb. When Uddhav saheb becomes CM, the MLA from Bandra East should be by his side," said Parab, a close aide of Thackeray and Sena UBT MLC.

Speaking at an event, Parab also said Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai will be the party's candidate from Bandra East.

Sardesai is a cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The Bandra East assembly seat is currently with the Congress' Zeeshan Siddique. Some aspirants have already started informal campaigning in the constituency.

The Thackerays reside in Kala Nagar, which is part of the Bandra East assembly seat.

Maharashtra elections will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). PTI PR BNM