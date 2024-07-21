No case of Chandipura virus in Madhya Pradesh, prepared to tackle situation: health minister

Bhopal, Jul 21 (PTI) No case of Chandipura virus has been reported in Madhya Pradesh, state Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Sunday, a day after the Union Health Ministry and experts reviewed cases of the viral infection and Acute Encephalitis syndrome in Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP.

Shukla said the health department possesses all the necessary equipment and facilities to identify the virus, which is one of the causes of AES.

"The state health department is constantly monitoring the situation. No case of Chandipura virus has been found in Madhya Pradesh," said Shukla, adding that the health department has been updating all details on the IDSP portal.

He said the state government will follow the guidelines of the Centre as per the situation.

"The Health Department is fully prepared to deal with this situation," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is a group of clinically similar neurologic manifestations caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemicals/ toxins, etc. The known viral causes of AES include JE, Dengue, HSV, CHPV and West Nile etc, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is a member of Rhabdoviridae family known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of the country, especially during the monsoon season.

It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. It is to be noted that vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease, according to a ministry statement.