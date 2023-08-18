No case of infiltration has come to notice along IB in J-K for a long time: BSF officer

Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) A top BSF officer on Friday said the force's "good work" was evident from the fact that no instance of infiltration has been detected along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir for "a long time".

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters during a plantation drive launched by the force in the border district of Samba, Inspector General of BSF (Jammu frontier) D K Boora said the primary objective of the force is to prevent terrorists from infiltrating into the country from across the border.

BSF troops remain vigilant and are ready to thwart any attempt of infiltration from across the border, he said.

"No case of infiltration has come to notice of anyone (along IB) during a long time in the past. It proves that BSF is performing good work on the borders. We will continue it. Our focus will continue in that direction. It will further be intensified," Boora said.

Advertisment

He said the Border Security Force (BSF) does not focus on terrorists stationed across the border.

"We are not focusing on as to how many (terrorists) are there or not. We are focused on our work. Our task is not to allow anyone to engineer infiltration. No one is allowed to infiltrate into this side," he said.

On the challenges posed by flooding along the border, Boora said the BSF consistently prepares for this eventuality three months prior to the monsoon.

"Due to floods, there is always difficulty for troops for three to four days, but our work does not get hampered as we are prepared for it," he added. PTI AB SMN