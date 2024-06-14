No cases of one community acting against another in last three years: NCM chief

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities has not received any complaint about one community acting against another in the last three years although there have been individual cases of crime in which minorities were victims, its chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Friday.

He said the commission would hold 'Sarv Dharm Samvad' meetings here on June 20 to build amity between communities.

On AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks that incidents of attacks on Muslims were increasing in several parts of the country after the Lok Sabha polls, Singh said instead of making statements he should bring such matters to the notice of the commission which will then act accordingly.

"We get a lot of complaints. Some of the complaints are marital disputes, some are disputes over property. But there has not been any case that we have received in the last three years in which there is community versus community," he said.

The commission has also resolved to conduct two inter-faith meetings as an initiative for outreach to minority communities to better understand their expectations, hopes and fears and to eliminate the sense of insecurity amongst the minority communities.

Lalpura also condemned the "racial comments" made by former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal about Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.

"The Sikhs, who are a minuscule minority, are not safe in Pakistan because people like Kamran Akmal have a bias against the Sikhs," he said.

In a viral video, Akmal was seen making fun of Arshdeep's Sikh religion, prompting a furious response from ace Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD