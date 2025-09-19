No casting announced for 'Shakti Shalini' and 'Maha Munjya': Maddock Films

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Production company Maddock Films on Friday dismissed rumours that it has finalised the cast of its upcoming movies "Shakti Shalini" and "Maha Munjya", part of the banner's ambitious horror comedy universe.

There was speculation online that Aneet Padda, the breakout star of "Saiyaara", was in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan for "Shakti Shalini". Actor Kiara Advani's name was also in the mix for the project.

In a statement, Maddock Films stated that no casting has been confirmed for "Shakti Shalini" as well as "Maha Munjya", the sequel to its 2024 hit "Munjya".

"While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including 'Shakti Shalini' and 'Maha Munjya', are purely speculative," the statement read.

"We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us," it said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that actor Pratibha Ranta, best known for "Laapataa Ladies", will be part of Maddock's "Maha Munjya".

"Shakti Shalini" and "Maha Munjya" are the upcoming titles in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, which includes successful films like "Stree" (2018) and "Stree 2" (2024), "Bhediya" (2022), and "Munjya". (2024).

The franchise's latest chapter, "Thama", starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will come out in theatres on Diwali this year. PTI KKP RB RB