No casualties as fire engulfs building in central Kolkata; fire minister, mayor visit site

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service on Saturday to douse a massive blaze in a multi-storey building in Kolkata’s congested Ezra Street area, officials said.

No casualties were reported, police added.

The blaze was brought under control after almost 10 hours by the firefighters, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The fire broke out around 5.30 am, and 20 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze," a senior official of the state fire services department said.

"No casualties were reported, no individuals were trapped inside the building. Emergency teams cordoned off the area as a precaution. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the presence of electronic equipment and closely packed storage spaces is believed to have accelerated the spread of the fire," the official told PTI.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose and Mayor Firhad Hakim both visited the spot and monitored the rescue operations until the fire was brought under control.

"There has been no human casualty, but a huge monetary loss. I will urge the businessmen to do their business, but they must maintain and follow the fire safety norms," Bose said.

Halkim said that he would convene a meeting next week to review safety norms.

"We will probe how much fire safety norms were followed here at Ezra Street. I will hold a meeting so that businessmen can do their business without facing any problems. I want help from the police in this connection," Hakim said.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the fire department said that currently firefighters were carrying out cooling process. PTI SCH RG MNB