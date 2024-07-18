No casualties from Assam so far in UP train accident: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said no casualties from his state have so far been reported in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh.

Four people were killed and 20 injured when eight coaches of the Assam-bound 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh around 2:35 pm, officials said.

Sarma said teams are on standby for support, and he is closely monitoring the situation.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) bulletin said a special train has been arranged to bring the stranded passengers to Dibrugarh, while helpline numbers have been opened to assist with any information on the accident.

“Shocked to learn about the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident in UP today. I am monitoring the situation closely,” Sarma wrote on X.

“We will do our best to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone,” he said.

The NFR bulletin said the stranded passengers of the derailed train are being brought by bus to Mankapur station near Gonda.

“A special train has been arranged for them from Mankapur to Dibrugarh with stoppages en route,” it said.

The bulletin also said in the wake of the accident, three trains under the NFR are being run through a diverted route.

The diverted trains are 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, 15603 Guwahati -Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express and 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express.

Helpline numbers have been activated at multiple railway stations to provide information to the public, it said. PTI SSG RBT